Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 42,331 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,331 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.