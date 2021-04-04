Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,484 shares of company stock worth $9,803,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $105.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

