Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $3.76 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of CoreCivic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

