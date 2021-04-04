Vortex Defi Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 89.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027820 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

