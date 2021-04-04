VouchForMe Price Reaches $0.0039 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $951,327.41 and approximately $16,726.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00691736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027854 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.