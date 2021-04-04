Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.85 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VYGR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

