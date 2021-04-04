Voyager Token Price Down 18.5% This Week (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00006842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $891.36 million and $8.11 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00053210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00696491 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027965 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

