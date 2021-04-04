W Green Pay Reaches Market Cap of $216,597.06 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $216,597.06 and approximately $73,619.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00688100 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027654 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

