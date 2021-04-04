W Green Pay (WGP) Market Cap Tops $214,844.39

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $214,844.39 and $68,279.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

