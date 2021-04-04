WABnetwork (WAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $417,113.74

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 73.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $417,113.74 and $92.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00696262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027828 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 15,933,531,973 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.