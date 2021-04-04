Waltonchain Price Hits $1.91 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $138.12 million and approximately $27.94 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.77 or 0.03572891 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00024744 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.