Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 353.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $109.38 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $73.81 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.