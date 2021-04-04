Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $16,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $73.81 and a one year high of $111.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

