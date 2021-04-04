Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 35.1% Higher This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $496,807.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00074560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.49 or 0.00308302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.23 or 0.00757091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.