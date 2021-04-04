Waves Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $82.58 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $12.52 or 0.00021381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011258 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,755,450 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.