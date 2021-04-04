WaykiChain Trading Up 15.3% This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $85.10 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00689825 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027850 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.