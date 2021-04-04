WazirX Price Up 779.3% Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 168.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 779.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $971.88 million and $2.16 billion worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00006982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00314745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.92 or 0.00762611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017639 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

