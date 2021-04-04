Wealthlocks (WLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,098.00

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Wealthlocks has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $45,098.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be bought for $63.72 or 0.00108802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00309872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00092667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00751972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,971 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

