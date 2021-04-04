WebDollar Price Up 69.5% Over Last Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $6,084.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 69.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00140611 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 16,977,481,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,029,532,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

