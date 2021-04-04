WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of WEC Energy Group worth $54,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,612,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.