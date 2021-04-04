Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce sales of $103.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.45 million and the highest is $107.30 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $108.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $422.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $437.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $440.87 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $458.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 640,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 86,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

