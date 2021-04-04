Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 23,300 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.60% of Red Violet worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 561.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Violet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Violet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.68. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Red Violet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

