Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,399 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,636 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,452.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $116.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

