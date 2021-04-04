Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 7,528 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 79,722 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $862.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

