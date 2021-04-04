Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,993. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $65.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -151.84 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

