Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

