Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Antares Pharma worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 45,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $694.50 million, a P/E ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.