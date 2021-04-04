Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 183.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGMS. Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

IGMS opened at $77.61 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305 over the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

