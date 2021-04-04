Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 31,166 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Extreme Networks worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

