Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 31,813 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 231.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Replimune Group worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

