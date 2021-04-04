Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVC opened at $17.58 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

