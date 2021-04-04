Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.78 Million Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of National Research worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Research by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. National Research Co. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

