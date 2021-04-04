Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.82 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Community Health Systems worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYH. Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

