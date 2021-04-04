Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.83 Million Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 78,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 346,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

VIV stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.