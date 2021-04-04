Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Carriage Services worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 152.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

CSV opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.34 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.