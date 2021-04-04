Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Inogen worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $52.79 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

