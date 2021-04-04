Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,902,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 175,575 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,925,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 769,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

