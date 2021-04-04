Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.89 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNM. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 445,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $18.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

