Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.92 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of REGENXBIO worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

