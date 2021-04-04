Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,707.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $21.75 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

