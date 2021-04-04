Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of The York Water worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The York Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The York Water by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $48.91 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.91 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

