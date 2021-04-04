Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000.
Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.
