Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.