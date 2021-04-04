Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 105,952 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,952 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 515 shares of company stock valued at $4,162. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

