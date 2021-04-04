Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,609 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Personalis worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

