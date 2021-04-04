Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 49,859 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

