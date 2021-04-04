Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $142.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

