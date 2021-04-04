Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Thermon Group worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Thermon Group by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THR opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.03 million, a PE ratio of -1,932.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.