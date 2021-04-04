Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,030 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

