Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 123,186 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,186 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after buying an additional 426,667 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARR opened at $12.29 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $802.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

