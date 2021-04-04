Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 249,115 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

